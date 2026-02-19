‘Can’t bow down’: TN CM Stalin seeks balanced federal structure

CHENNAI: Presenting the high-level committee report on union-state relations in the Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin described it as a “historic initiative” to redefine centre-state ties and ensure a more balanced federal structure.

He said the move carries forward the Dravidian movement’s long-standing demand for state autonomy articulated by ex-CMs CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi.

Stating that states lack adequate powers to fully fulfil the aspirations of their people, Stalin said Tamil Nadu had made strides in social justice, education, healthcare and infrastructure despite institutional constraints.

However, he alleged that states were often forced to depend on the union government for approvals and funds, and accused the centre of concentrating powers and weakening cooperative federalism.

“How long should states wait for what the union chooses to give?” he asked, asserting that the time had come for constitutional measures to create fully empowered state governments.

The CM recalled Annadurai’s advocacy of state rights in Parliament in 1963 and the constitution of the Rajamannar Committee by the DMK government in 1969 to study centre-state relations.

Though later commissions such as the Sarkaria and Punchhi panels examined federal issues, he said their recommendations were not implemented.

Stalin further alleged that powers in the State List were increasingly being moved to the Concurrent List and that financial devolution to states was not commensurate with their economic contributions.

Declaring that Tamil Nadu must lead the effort, Stalin said the state has a historic responsibility to uphold the vision of its former leaders.

“We cannot keep bowing (to the centre) repeatedly. We must give life to Anna’s vision and fulfil Kalaignar’s ideals. If we do not take up this task, no one else will,” he said.