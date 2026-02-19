Cauvery bridge work to pick up pace after Mettur dam release stops in TN

TIRUCHY: The construction of a new bridge across River Cauvery, connecting Mela Chinthamani in Tiruchy and Mambala Salai in Srirangam, has picked up pace after the land acquisition issue on the Chinthamani side was resolved. Officials said that the release of water from the Mettur dam into the Cauvery ending later this week, will further accelerate the pace of work.

Although, construction of the four-lane high-level bridge-aimed at easing traffic congestion on the existing bridge began in July 2024, the release of water in the Cauvery for delta irrigation had slowed the progress, officials said. Meanwhile, land acquisition for the approach road on the Mela Chinthamani side had been delayed as 42 families refused to relocate to the alternative site allotted to them at Mekudi near Panjappur, citing various reasons. With the issue now amicably resolved, the Construction and Maintenance Wing of the State Highways Department has commenced work on the approach road.