Cauvery bridge work to pick up pace after Mettur dam release stops in TN

TIRUCHY: The construction of a new bridge across River Cauvery, connecting Mela Chinthamani in Tiruchy and Mambala Salai in Srirangam, has picked up pace after the land acquisition issue on the Chinthamani side was resolved. Officials said that the release of water from the Mettur dam into the Cauvery ending later this week, will further accelerate the pace of work.
Although, construction of the four-lane high-level bridge-aimed at easing traffic congestion on the existing bridge began in July 2024, the release of water in the Cauvery for delta irrigation had slowed the progress, officials said. Meanwhile, land acquisition for the approach road on the Mela Chinthamani side had been delayed as 42 families refused to relocate to the alternative site allotted to them at Mekudi near Panjappur, citing various reasons. With the issue now amicably resolved, the Construction and Maintenance Wing of the State Highways Department has commenced work on the approach road.
The new bridge will be 540 metres long and 17.75 metres wide, with 16 spans. The project is being funded under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP), officials added. At present, of the 15 proposed pillars, seven have been completed from the Mambala Salai side. Although the release of water from the Mettur reservoir for delta irrigation was stopped on January 28, following appeals from farmers, 2,500 cusecs of water was later released daily to facilitate the completion of samba cultivation. With the minimal flow of water expected to end by February 20, officials said construction of the remaining pillars would begin once the minimal flow is also stopped, which is expected by February 20.
Samaya Sakthi, Assistant Engineer, State Highways Department told TNIE, "Despite the water flow, construction of the retaining wall on the Mambala Salai side has already begun. Off-site work for casting precast girders is under way, and construction of pier caps on the pillars is progressing. Placement of the precast girders atop the pier caps will commence soon, followed by construction of the remaining pillars."