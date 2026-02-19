Chennai corporation under financial stress as net deficit hits Rs 2,011 crore

CHENNAI: Within two years, the net deficit of the city corporation has increased nearly three times, reflecting the increasing financial pressure on the civic body.

The corporation’s revenue deficit for 2025-2026 which was originally estimated in last year’s budget to be merely Rs 68.96 crore has also seen a staggering 10-fold rise in the revised estimate, mounting to Rs 756.71 crore.

Mayor R Priya presented the civic body budget for the financial year 2026-27. While the net deficit has risen sharply from Rs 601.09 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 2,011.77 crore in 2026-27, the city corporation expects to keep its revenue deficit this time at Rs 105.32 crore, which it intends to achieve by focusing on other non-tax revenue sources simultaneously.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said, “The threefold increase in the net deficit is largely due to higher capital expenditure. The carryover of negative balances from one financial year to the next has also compounded large differences.” While the opening balance for 2024-25 stood at Rs 515.57 crore, the revised estimate reflected a negative balance of Rs 596.28 crore. The estimated opening balance for 2026-27 is also projected to remain negative at Rs 1,669.74 crore.

Speaking on the 10-fold differences in revised revenue deficit in 2025-26 compared to budget estimates, the official said, “This is again due to increased capital expenditure, either state or GCC announced works, that the civic body had to transfer Rs 500 crore from its revenue receipts to it’s capital account, leaving a Rs 500 crore deficit in the revenue account.”