Chennai corporation under financial stress as net deficit hits Rs 2,011 crore

CHENNAI: Within two years, the net deficit of the city corporation has increased nearly three times, reflecting the increasing financial pressure on the civic body.
The corporation’s revenue deficit for 2025-2026 which was originally estimated in last year’s budget to be merely Rs 68.96 crore has also seen a staggering 10-fold rise in the revised estimate, mounting to Rs 756.71 crore.
Mayor R Priya presented the civic body budget for the financial year 2026-27. While the net deficit has risen sharply from Rs 601.09 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 2,011.77 crore in 2026-27, the city corporation expects to keep its revenue deficit this time at Rs 105.32 crore, which it intends to achieve by focusing on other non-tax revenue sources simultaneously.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said, “The threefold increase in the net deficit is largely due to higher capital expenditure. The carryover of negative balances from one financial year to the next has also compounded large differences.” While the opening balance for 2024-25 stood at Rs 515.57 crore, the revised estimate reflected a negative balance of Rs 596.28 crore. The estimated opening balance for 2026-27 is also projected to remain negative at Rs 1,669.74 crore.
Speaking on the 10-fold differences in revised revenue deficit in 2025-26 compared to budget estimates, the official said, “This is again due to increased capital expenditure, either state or GCC announced works, that the civic body had to transfer Rs 500 crore from its revenue receipts to it’s capital account, leaving a Rs 500 crore deficit in the revenue account.”
Even without this, the revised estimated deficit still saw an increase of Rs 188.14 crore compared to the budget estimate in 2025-26. The official said in 2025-26, a range of works have been taken up using capital funds in buildings and storm water drain departments, due to which it saw a jump of Rs 61.37 crore and Rs 257.8 crore in the revised estimates respectively.
On how the estimated revenue deficit for 2026-27, is expected to be contained at Rs 105.32 crore, the official said, “We are now focusing on generating non-tax revenue through advertisements, which we expect to bring in Rs 75-Rs 100 crore. We also anticipate improved revenue collection through conventional means.”
As for property tax, the corporation’s primary source of revenue, the budget expects a collection of Rs 2,450 crore. While as per the revised estimates last year, the property tax collection was pegged at Rs 2,300 crore. Corporation officials said they have collected Rs 1,700 crore until the early days of January 2026.
For the bus route roads department, an allocation of Rs 725.06 crore was made, which is an increase from Rs 628.25 crore from previous year. However, in other sectors, like stormwater drains, the allocation has decreased from Rs 1,032.25 crore last year to Rs 693.05 crore this year.
The revenue deficit has been increasing over the last two years. In 2024-25, the actual deficit has been at Rs 563.09 crore.