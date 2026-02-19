De-listing of parties: Madras HC refuses to stay ECI’s order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to temporarily stay the operation of the order of the Election Commission of India (ECI) de-registering certain political parties from Tamil Nadu, along with several others across the country, on the grounds of not having contested polls for a period of six years.

However, the court said the main petitions on the matter have to be heard elaborately since certain constitutional issues, on the powers of the ECI to de-register a party, are involved.

The petitions were filed by Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi. They questioned the powers of ECI to de-register them and sought the court to temporarily stay the operation of the ECI’s order until the main petitions are decided. They submitted that they have contested polls but on other party’s symbols and so, ECI cannot say they have not contested. The first division bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan refused to grant the relief.

“At this stage, we are of the view that granting an interim order staying the effect and operation of the order of ECI would amount to allowing the writ petitions and granting a status, by interim measure, of registered political parties in forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly,” the bench said in the order passed on Wednesday. It noted that counsel for ECI is right in submitting that balance of convenience does not lie in favour of the petitioners as they have not contested in Parliament or Legislative Assembly elections continuously for six years