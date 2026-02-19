DMDK formally joins DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance after weeks of speculation

CHENNAI: Putting an end to weeks of political speculation, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Thursday formally joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) ahead of the upcoming electoral battle in Tamil Nadu.
DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and party treasurer L.K. Sudish met Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is also the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai, formally sealing the alliance.
Senior leaders from both parties, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, were present during the meeting.
Founded by actor-politician Vijayakanth in 2005, the DMDK has never previously aligned with the DMK and had, at different points, allied with rival political formations. This marks the first time the DMDK has joined hands with the DMK.
CM Stalin, in a post on X, welcomed the DMDK into the alliance and said the “bond of goodwill would continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu”.
“It brings me immense joy that the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth, a man who held unwavering love for Muthamizh Arignar leader Kalaignar and was my dear friend, has today joined the secular progressive alliance,” the post said.
Speaking to reporters, Premalatha Vijayakanth said the decision to join the DMK-led alliance was taken in accordance with the wishes of the party’s cadres. Recalling alliance talks held in 2016, she said the tie-up had materialised after a delay of a decade.
“It should have happened when Captain Vijayakanth was alive, but it is happening after a delay of 10 years and we would work to win more than 200 seats,” Premalatha Vijayakanth told reporters.
Sources in the DMK said discussions between the two parties had intensified over the past few weeks, with seat-sharing arrangements and the allocation of one Rajya Sabha seat forming the core of negotiations.
“It was decided that the party would get a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, apart from the seats to contest in the Assembly election. The seats for the Assembly election will be decided during the seat-sharing talks with the committee to be formed by the party leadership,” a DMK source said.
The DMDK contested the 2006 and 2009 elections independently before aligning with the AIADMK in 2011, a move that helped it secure a notable presence in the Assembly. In 2014, the party joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
It later became part of the People’s Welfare Alliance in 2016. The party returned to the AIADMK fold in 2019 and again in 2024, while in 2021 it contested in alliance with the AMMK.