DMDK formally joins DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance after weeks of speculation

CHENNAI: Putting an end to weeks of political speculation, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Thursday formally joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) ahead of the upcoming electoral battle in Tamil Nadu.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and party treasurer L.K. Sudish met Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is also the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai, formally sealing the alliance.

Senior leaders from both parties, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, were present during the meeting.

Founded by actor-politician Vijayakanth in 2005, the DMDK has never previously aligned with the DMK and had, at different points, allied with rival political formations. This marks the first time the DMDK has joined hands with the DMK.

CM Stalin, in a post on X, welcomed the DMDK into the alliance and said the “bond of goodwill would continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu”.