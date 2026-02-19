Drunk driver arrested after autorickshaw capsizes, injuring five schoolchildren in TN

TIRUNELVELI: Five school students were injured when an autorickshaw that was operated by the driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol capsized at Kallidaikurichi on Tuesday evening. The driver was arrested on Wednesday.

A press release from police stated that Santhana Bharathi (31) of Kallidaikurichi used to take kindergarten students to school regularly in his autorickshaw.

On Tuesday evening, when they were returning home, the vehicle overturned.

Locals rescued the children and admitted them to a private hospital in Kallidaikurichi. Their condition was stable, police said.

Inquiries revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by the father of one of the injured children, a case was registered against the driver under BNS sections relating to attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“Investigation revealed that the accused had knowingly driven the vehicle in a drunken state, aware that he would be unable to control it and that his act could endanger the lives of the children. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody,” police said.

Police warned that drunken driving incidents resulting in injury would not be treated as mere negligence and that stringent action would be taken under serious penal provisions, including attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Superintendent of Police Dr V Prassannakumar advised drivers to act responsibly and avoid drunken driving.