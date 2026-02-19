Foundation laid for Rs 261-crore Global Sports City in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will step up institutional support for sportspersons and strengthen the link between sporting achievement and employment, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday, as he laid the foundation stone for Rs 261-crore Global Sports City in Chennai.

Speaking at the Champions of Tamil Nadu - Celebrating Five Years of Sporting Excellence event, Stalin said the state was building an ecosystem where sporting success translated into incentives, employment and long-term career support. He disbursed Rs 33.5 crore in incentive grants to 1,172 medal-winning athletes.

Issuing appointment orders to 178 sportspersons, the CM said incentive grants totalling Rs 211.39 crore had been disbursed to 6,578 sportspersons over the past four-and-a-half years for winning medals.

The Global Sports City, to be developed by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at Semmencheri, along OMR corridor is planned over more than 80 acres in the first phase. The project will include an international football stadium, shooting ranges, archery facilities, rowing and kayaking infrastructure, BMX cycling and skating arenas, and residential hostels for athletes.