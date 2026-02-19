Madras HC advises runaway minor girl to focus on college studies

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has advised a minor girl, purusing her first-year degree college in Cuddalore district, who had run away with a man from neighbourhood, to concentrate only on her studies and not get distracted by other matters.

The word of advice was given by a division bench of justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman when the girl was produced before the court based on the orders passed on a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by her father.

When the judges questioned her, she expressed willingness to go with her parents and continue her studies. She told them she went away from home only because her parents had been scolding her frequently.

The bench said parents would do so out of concern for the future of their children, who do not understand the intention behind it.

It asked the minor girl to concentrate only on her studies and complete the course and take a decision on her future after reaching a better position.

“Education is not just for learning from the books but also to gain knowledge on the aspects of life too. You have to improve your knowledge as you grow up,” the bench said, adding that “you would realise the pain of the parents only when you reached such a position”.

As the girl expressed her willingness to go with her parents and pursue education, the bench ordered the police to hand her over to the parents and closed the HCP. The court had on Tuesday ordered the Cuddalore police to produce the girl within 48 hours.