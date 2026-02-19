Madras HC grants Kerala police more time in custodial death case

MADURAI: Dispensing with the personal appearance of two Superintendents of Police from Kerala, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday granted additional time to the officers to submit a report on a petition filed by six police personnel from Kerala seeking to quash a chargesheet filed by the Dindigul CB-CID in a custodial death case registered against them and two others in 2018.

The policemen, who filed the petition along with their informer, had produced a joint compromise memo stating that they entered into an amicable settlement with the wife and brother-in-law of the deceased Mokkaiyan.

According to sources, the petitioners had ventured into Tamil Nadu to investigate a narcotics case in 2017. During a search and seizure conducted by the policemen in Batlagundu in the night hours, Mokkaiyan had tried to flee and accidentally fell into a well and died. The case was transferred to the CB-CID in 2018.