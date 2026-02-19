Madras HC stays order seeking report from DGP on FIR

CHENNAI: The Madras High has granted interim stay against a recent order of the fourth judicial magistrate court of Salem seeking a report from the DGP and the Salem city police commissioner over the delay in registration of an FIR against the president of a recreation club based on the complaint lodged by a local resident.

Justice Jagadish Chandira passed the interim orders after hearing a petition filed by Pravin Kumar Abinapu, then commissioner of police, Salem, challenging the magistrate’s order. The complainant had also sought registration of cases against the police officers concerned for failing to register FIR on his complaint.

Government advocate S Santhosh, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the complainant cannot seek registration of a criminal case against the police officers themselves.

If a case has not been registered, the appropriate remedy is to approach the competent authority and seek directions for registration of the case. It is not possible to seek registration of a case against a police officer. The magistrate ought not to have sought a report from the DGP and such an act amounts to taking onto him the powers of the high court.