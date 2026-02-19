Notice to TN government on plea against mandatory prior sanction to try cops

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the State Home (Police) Department and the Director General of Police (DGP) on a PIL filed against a gazette notification which made prior sanction from the government mandatory to prosecute state police of all ranks and categories for any offence allegedly committed by them while on duty.

A Vivekanandan, an advocate from Thoothukudi, stated in his petition that the above notification published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary, via GO dated December 3, 2025, is a colourable exercise of power that seeks to equate the entire State Police Force with the Armed Forces of the Union.

The notification was published in exercise of the powers conferred on the state government by Section 218 (3) of the BNSS.

According to Section 218 (2) BNSS, no court can take cognisance of any offence alleged to have been committed by any member of the Armed Force of the Union while discharging their duty, except with prior sanction of the central government.