Pending deck works of Saibaba Colony flyover to resume with shifting of HT tower in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Key construction activities of the long-pending Saibaba Colony flyover project on the Mettupalayam Road (NH 181) is set to gain momentum with the shifting of the overhead high-tension (HT) cables near the Anna Market. A new HT tower has been installed on the market campus for this purpose.

The existing HT power lines that currently pass across the national highway stretch have been obstructing deck slab works near the Saibaba Colony Police Station.

The project was held up for over three months as the civic body was yet to allocate a portion of land inside the market complex on Mettupalayam Road for the erection of a new HT tower.

The land was finally handed over to the highways department, and it has now completed the shifting of the HT tower.

With the tower now shifted, officials said that pending deck works on the stretch will commence this week. "The department has set an internal target to complete the remaining structural work, including deck slabs and ramp connections, by the end of April, although September is the deadline for the project's completion," added the official.