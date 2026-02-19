Pending deck works of Saibaba Colony flyover to resume with shifting of HT tower in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Key construction activities of the long-pending Saibaba Colony flyover project on the Mettupalayam Road (NH 181) is set to gain momentum with the shifting of the overhead high-tension (HT) cables near the Anna Market. A new HT tower has been installed on the market campus for this purpose.
The existing HT power lines that currently pass across the national highway stretch have been obstructing deck slab works near the Saibaba Colony Police Station.
The project was held up for over three months as the civic body was yet to allocate a portion of land inside the market complex on Mettupalayam Road for the erection of a new HT tower.
The land was finally handed over to the highways department, and it has now completed the shifting of the HT tower.
With the tower now shifted, officials said that pending deck works on the stretch will commence this week. "The department has set an internal target to complete the remaining structural work, including deck slabs and ramp connections, by the end of April, although September is the deadline for the project's completion," added the official.
The flyover, being executed by the NH wing of the State Highways Department, stretches close to about 975 metres and aims to ease chronic congestion along one of the city's busiest corridors.
The project has faced multiple delays due to utility relocation issues and coordination challenges among departments. Traffic congestion in the area has worsened during the construction period, drawing criticism from motorists and local residents. However, the highway officials expressed confidence that with the power-line issue resolved, work will now be expedited and completed ahead of the deadline.
The 975-metre-long, 16.61-metre-wide flyover, which connects Alagesan Road with the MTP Road New Bus Terminus near Eru Company on the Mettupalayam Road, is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore. The project requires 23 pillars and 22 decks, most of which have already been completed.
Only the two decks in front of the Saibaba Colony police station and the ramp works near the Eru Company are yet to be started.