PM Modi to visit Tiruchy on March 11; Tamil Nadu BJP scouts venues

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tiruchy on March 11 as part of a region-wise tour of Tamil Nadu, Karuppu Muruganandam, state general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said on Tuesday.

Muruganandam inspected three potential venues in Tiruchy ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. He said the first phase of Modi’s tour would cover key regions, with scheduled visits to Madurai on March 1 and Vellore on March 7.

Addressing reporters, Muruganandam said preparations were being fast-tracked, with priority currently given to arrangements for the Madurai visit. “This phase of the tour focuses on three regions — Madurai, Vellore and Tiruchy — as part of the party’s strategy ahead of the Assembly elections,” he said.

Responding to queries on whether Modi would also visit Thanjavur, Muruganandam said it was not part of the first phase. “We have recommended Thanjavur, but as of now, Tiruchy alone has been finalised by the central leadership. The Prime Minister will visit Thanjavur at least once in the coming days,” he said.

According to BJP sources, two venues have been suggested along the Thuvakudi Ring Road, while another location near the Panjappur Bus Stand is also under consideration.