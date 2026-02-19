Relief for commuters as land acquisition for Palpannai service road expansion begins in TN

TIRUCHY: The state government has started land acquisition process to widen the service road on both sides for a distance of 14.5 km in the Thuvakudi-Palpannai stretch, fulfilling a long pending of residents for a safe passage on the of the Tiruchy-Thanjavur national highway.

In a release, Tiruchy Collector V Saravanan stated that following an interim order issued by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, land would be acquired in villages of Tharanallur, Varaganeri, Ariyamangalam, Pappakurichi, Ellakudi, Agaram, Thiruverumbur, Koothaipar and Thuvakudi. Land surveys and valuation of buildings and trees have been completed in all the nine villages.

The work started in Tharanallur and Varaganeri villages on Monday. Steps are under way to disburse compensation amounting to Rs 8.59 crore, the collector stated. In Ariyamangalam, negotiations with landowners have been completed and the relevant documents have been obtained. The land acquisition award for Ariyamangalam village will be issued before February 28. Negotiations have been scheduled with landowners in Ellakudi village on February 20, in Pappakurichi on February 24, and in Agaram on February 26 and 27. Meetings in the remaining three villages will be conducted soon, the release stated.