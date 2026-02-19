TN Assembly divided over 1 trillion USD economic goal amid debt concerns

CHENNAI: The state Assembly on Wednesday witnessed an intense exchange between the treasury and Opposition benches over the state’s economic growth projections, mounting debt burden and the feasibility of achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy, a key goal outlined by the DMK government.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK senior leader KP Munusamy locked horns with Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and other ministers during the discussion on the interim budget 2026-27.

Munusamy, citing growth estimates in the interim budget, argued that even with a 14% annual growth rate, the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would reach only around Rs 60 lakh crore by 2029-30.

He also compared Tamil Nadu’s rising debt with that of Uttar Pradesh, arguing that despite having nearly double the population, the northern state’s outstanding borrowings were lower.

While borrowing could be justified by growth, he said the projected debt of over Rs 10 lakh crore raised concerns about fiscal management.