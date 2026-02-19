TN launches Rs 50 crore urban mobility, health projects

CHENNAI: The city corporation has announced multiple projects for city roads, health and education departments to improve urban mobility, public health infrastructure, and student welfare.

The civic body is set to establish non-motorised transport corridors covering 25km, majorly focusing on the possible routes connecting city beaches, MRTS, metro stations, bus stops, and sub-urban railway stations at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the special projects department said, “The project aims to provide people with safe and wide walkways, along with dedicated cycle tracks, to ensure local commuters have seamless and protected last-mile connectivity to public transport.”

Across 360 GCC health centres, 50,000 HPV DNA testing kits will be bought at Rs 1 crore for cervical cancer screening. Digital information boards will be installed in 60 centres, and AI-enabled reporting systems for mobile X-ray will be introduced at Rs 1 crore.

Education initiatives include a modern science centre through a public-private partnership to strengthen students’ learning in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Engineering and Computer Science, with advanced laboratories comparable to private institutions to nurture scientific interest.