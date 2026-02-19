WRD to demolish aqueduct of Kalingarayan canal in TN

TIRUPPUR: The Water Resources Department (WRD) is preparing for the demolition of the historic 'thottipalam' (aqueduct) of the Kalingarayan canal by the end of March as planned despite opposition from farmers and political parties demanding it should be protected and declared as a monument.

As part of the concrete lining and strengthening of sidewalls of the Kalingarayan canal system, the WRD has also decided to demolish old structures in a certain stretch of the Kalingarayan canal.

It has also decided to demolish an aqueduct known as 'Thottipalam' at mile 14, across the Perumpallam stream in Erode but a section of farmers and political parties like the BJP and the AIADMK want this heritage structure to be conserved.

On Tuesday, former AIADMK MLA from Modakurichi, VP Sivasubramaniam, visited the aqueduct with his supporters and demanded that it should be renovated and protected instead of being demolished.

A protest has been announced for Thursday on behalf of the farmers dependent on Kalingarayan Canal irrigation.

The department cites strong reasons for demolishing the structure.

A senior official said, "The lower part of that aqueduct is ancient but the upper part was renovated during the British period. Currently water is leaking at several places, causing 15 cusecs of water to be wasted. That is why we have decided to demolish it. A sewage carrier will also be joined at that location, parallel to the canal. That's why we have no other option."