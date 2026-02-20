14 injured as stray dog goes on biting spree in Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: Fourteen people, including three minors, sustained bleeding injuries after a stray dog went on a biting spree in Ayya Kovil Street and the Old Police Station area in VK Puram Municipality on Wednesday night, triggering panic among residents and fresh allegations of official apathy. Two months ago in the same region, a pet dog bit 15 people.

According to residents, the dog was seen running amok and attacking passers-by, resulting in 10 of the 14 people, including Jesintha, Prema, Dhanusu Vel, Balamathi, Theeran, and Madan Kumar, sustaining grievous injuries, and they have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Ambasamudram.

Four others who sustained minor injuries have been administered rabies vaccine and first aid, said sources.

When contacted by TNIE, a local body official said the stray dog involved in the Wednesday incident has not been caught yet.

The residents alleged that stray dog menace has been on the rise in VK Puram and its surrounding areas for the past few months. One of the residents said, “Packs of stray dogs are often seen roaming near schools and residential neighbourhoods, chasing several children and elderly persons.”

G Mahesh, another resident, said two months ago, a pet dog attacked several persons in the town, following which a complaint was lodged at the police station seeking action against the owner. However, the resident claimed that no effective steps have been taken so far to curb the growing stray dog menace.

With repeated incidents of dog bites being reported in and around VK Puram, residents urged the municipal administration to initiate immediate measures to control the stray dog population and ensure public safety.