Activists flag poor functioning of child protection committees in Coimbatore village

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore-based activists have expressed concern that the implementation of Government Order 30 from the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department regarding Village Level Child Protection Committees (VLCPCs) in Coimbatore villages is poor on the ground.

The aim of the VLCPCs has been diluted in the villages, leaving child safety questionable.

They pointed out that, as per G.O. 30, VLCPCs should be formed in villages, headed by the panchayat president along with 14 members-including, VAOs, government school headmasters, two parents, police personnel and others-and that these committees should meet once every three months to discuss child safety.

They alleged that in reality, the committee has not been formed in most villages due to the officials’ lethargy.

To determine if people were aware, TNIE contacted residents from some villages and headmasters of government schools in those villages; however, they were unaware of VLCPCs. When asked about VLCPCs, a headmistress who has been working for more than five years at a primary school in Periyaniackenpalayam block told TNIE that only they create awareness about child safety in school; when asked if the headmaster is a VLCPC member, she was unaware.

TNIE contacted M Dhanaraj from Karadimadai and P Premkumar from Somayampalayam, who said they were unaware of the VLCPCs and that no meetings had been convened so far.

Mettupalayam-based activist S Basha told TNIE, “VLCPCs should conduct meetings once every three months. These committees should monitor the prevention of child marriages, sexual abuse and child labour, ensure their safety and education, monitor migrant labourers’ children, among other tasks. They should discuss these issues at meetings and ensure child safety and education. In particular, they should frequently create awareness about crimes against children among the public.”