AIADMK-led alliance will finish third in TN assembly polls: Congress MP Manickam Tagore

SIVAKASI: The AIADMK led alliance in Tamil Nadu would only finish in third place in terms of vote share in the upcoming Assembly polls, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said on Friday.

Citing a study, the MP from Virudhunagar constituency asserted that the alliance, whether contesting from Sivakasi or anywhere else, would only fare better than third place.

Addressing reporters, he said, "Our survey indicates that the AIADMK-led alliance will secure only 18-20 per cent (of the total votes polled in Assembly elections). This is an undeniable truth."

According to him, even those BJP leaders planning to contest would eventually withdraw, fearing defeat in the polls.

"In this election, it is very clear that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will be rejected by the people. They will come in third place. (Actually) we are talking about two parties that are not even in the race," he said.

On his earlier statement that he would not contest again from Virudhunagar constituency, Tagore reiterated his decision.

"My relationship with Virudhunagar is one of love and affection. I will continue to raise my voice in the Parliament for the welfare of people of Virudhunagar," he added.