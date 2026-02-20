BJP holds high-level talks after Puducherry CM Rangasamy signals alliance with TVK

PUDUCHERRY: The BJP has launched high-level consultations after Chief Minister N Rangasamy reportedly indicated plans to align with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu while continuing the alliance with the BJP in Puducherry.

Senior BJP leader and Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, who met Rangasamy at his Thillaspet residence on Wednesday, is learnt to have briefed the party leadership. He left for Delhi on Thursday at the invitation of the high command for detailed discussions.

The move has reportedly surprised sections of the BJP, prompting deliberations on the implications of maintaining different alliance arrangements in neighbouring states.

Rangaswamy had recently reaffirmed that the All India NR Congress would remain in the National Democratic Alliance in Puducherry, following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the latter’s visit to Karaikal on February 14. However, he reportedly conveyed to Surana that the NR Congress plans an electoral understanding with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK in TN.

Sources said Rangaswamy has also expressed reservations over including LJK, floated by businessman Charles Martin, in the NDA and allowing it to contest. Martin’s critical remarks about Rangasamy in public meetings and other platforms have not gone well with the CM, who is heading the NDA in Puducherry. He is also understood to have sought clarity on seat-sharing, including in Yanam, the three nominated MLA posts, and the Rajya Sabha seat when it is due for renewal.

Moreover, he has put forth some administrative demands, such as reappointing certain officials, to ensure the initiation of the recently announced welfare schemes before the model code of conduct comes into effect. While Rangaswamy commands a strong influence in the UT, his party has limited presence in TN.