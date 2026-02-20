Book Annamalai for communal campaign: CPM politburo member U Vasuki

THANJAVUR: Pointing to the CBI’s recent submission to the SC that no attempts of forced religious conversion took place in the Michaelpatti school student death case, CPM politburo member U Vasuki on Thursday said BJP ex-state president K Annamalai must be booked for his attempts to create communal disharmony through the 2022 incident.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the party’s district-level meeting, the CPM leader said, “The suicide of 17-year-old Lavanya could not be seen as an issue of Thanjavur. The Sangh Parivar outfits - BJP, Hindu Munnani, Vishwa Hindu Parishad - made the issue a national one. The national team of the BJP visited Thanjavur. The Modi government-controlled NCPCR held inquiries.”

“The BJP and its cohorts took up a malicious campaign of religious conversion and targeted Christian educational institutions and the Christian community. Particularly, the then BJP state president, Annamalai, took the false narrative to a larger level and even led a hunger strike,” she added.