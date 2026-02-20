Coastal bio-shield in Thoothukudi to secure Isro spaceport from erosion

CHENNAI: A multi-layered coastal bio-shield is coming up along the erosion-prone Kulasekarapattinam coast in Thoothukudi to protect vulnerable shorelines near the under-construction second spaceport of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). The intervention aims to arrest shoreline retreat while strengthening climate resilience around the strategic facility.

The bio-shield will be developed as a multi-zoned green buffer in an area of about 50 hectares south of the spaceport, combining sand dune stabilisation with layered native vegetation. The project forms part of a broader climate adaptation strategy being developed under the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission with technical inputs from the National Centre for Coastal Research, National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, INCOIS, MSSRF and Anna University.

According to the concept plan presented at the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 4.0, dune-binding species such as Ipomoea biloba and Spinifex littoreus will stabilise the seaward edge. Behind this, multiple plantation rows of hardy coastal species — including casuarina, palmyra, pandanus, neem, pongamia and Thespesia populnea — will form successive protective bands.