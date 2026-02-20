Coimbatore school terminates students over fear of poor board results; education dept steps in

COIMBATORE: In a shocking incident, a private matriculation school on the outskirts of Coimbatore city terminated three Class 10 students by issuing transfer certificates (TCs), allegedly fearing they might fail in the upcoming board examinations and spoil the school's centum results.
The school education department has issued a show cause notice to the school, seeking an explanation for terminating the students before they could take the board examination.
One student who was terminated on Tuesday was, however, readmitted after the department stepped in on Thursday following appeal by parents.
Parents say two others — one boy and one girl student — were terminated six and three months ago, respectively, citing poor academic performance. Meanwhile, the school secretary attempted to terminate yet another on Wednesday but he was allowed to continue following the intervention of the department authorities.
On Thursday, two affected parents met Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R Balamurali and appealed to intervene. The CEO then dispatched an officer to the school, who facilitated the readmission of one student (who was issued TC on Tuesday) and ensured the other student continued his studies.
The school is located at Kalikkanaicken Palayam on the Thondamuthur Road.
Sources say usually the school terminates students who are weak in studies so that they don't take the board exams, apprehending their failure may prevent it from obtaining 100% pass percentage.
V Eswaran, founder of Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam, said several matriculation schools across the state follow such deplorable practices harmful to children's education in pursuit of their centum mania in board examinations.
He alleged that by flaunting 100% success, some schools project themselves as academically superior; in reality, many schools try to boost enrollment through results.
"In such cases, parents should come forward to lodge complaints against schools, and officials must cancel admissions or licences if schools continue with such practices detrimental to children," he urged.
A top school education department official in Coimbatore told TNIE that the education of two students has been ensured, and an inquiry is underway regarding the remaining students terminated by the school.
He added that a notice has been issued, and further action will be taken based on the response. He also said he would issue a circular to all schools, directing them not to terminate weak students citing board examinations.