Coimbatore school terminates students over fear of poor board results; education dept steps in

COIMBATORE: In a shocking incident, a private matriculation school on the outskirts of Coimbatore city terminated three Class 10 students by issuing transfer certificates (TCs), allegedly fearing they might fail in the upcoming board examinations and spoil the school's centum results.

The school education department has issued a show cause notice to the school, seeking an explanation for terminating the students before they could take the board examination.

One student who was terminated on Tuesday was, however, readmitted after the department stepped in on Thursday following appeal by parents.

Parents say two others — one boy and one girl student — were terminated six and three months ago, respectively, citing poor academic performance. Meanwhile, the school secretary attempted to terminate yet another on Wednesday but he was allowed to continue following the intervention of the department authorities.

On Thursday, two affected parents met Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R Balamurali and appealed to intervene. The CEO then dispatched an officer to the school, who facilitated the readmission of one student (who was issued TC on Tuesday) and ensured the other student continued his studies.

The school is located at Kalikkanaicken Palayam on the Thondamuthur Road.