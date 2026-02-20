Comply with HC order on Palpannai service road width; outfit reminds authorities

TIRUCHY: Even as the revenue department officials have started the land acquisition process to widen service roads for a distance of 14.5 km between Thuvakudi and Palpannai on the Thanjavur-Tiruchy NH, the Federation for the Retrieval of Tiruchy-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads that has been fighting for the cause for nearly 15 years has urged the authorities to ensure the roads are 45 metres wide in accordance with the order issued by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court instead of the proposed width of 33 metres.

General secretary of the federation K Rajendran told TNIE that in the absence of proper service roads, the stretch has become a hotspot for accidents.

Around 1,500 people have lost their lives in nearly 3,000 accidents on this stretch so far, he alleged. In 2019, the federation filed a case before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2019 seeking a direction to authorities to widen the service roads. The court gave a direction that the total width of the service road should be 45 metres (22.5 metres on each side). At bus stops, it should be 50 metres, and at locations where flyovers are proposed, it should be 60 metres.