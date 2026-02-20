Despite Divisional HQ status, Salem Junction lacks key pit line facility

SALEM: Railway activists and passengers are intensifying their demand for a dedicated pit line at Salem Junction, arguing that despite its status as a divisional headquarters under Southern Railway, the station continues to function largely as a transit hub without originating long-distance trains.

The absence of crucial infrastructure forces residents to depend on passing trains with limited seat quotas, severely affecting travel convenience and regional connectivity.

A pit line is a railway track equipped with an inspection pit beneath it, enabling maintenance staff to carry out mandatory safety checks and primary maintenance of coaches before a train commences its journey. Indian Railways norms require such inspections, including examination of brake systems, undergear, wheels and other mechanical components before certifying a train fit for departure. Without a pit line and associated coaching depot facilities, a station cannot function as a full-fledged originating or terminal junction.

Passengers point out that while several major junctions have seen pit lines constructed, expanded or upgraded in recent years, Salem does not have a dedicated pit line facility.

"If Salem had a pit line, new trains could start from here. Instead, we have to rely on trains coming from other cities, and seat availability is always limited," said a regular commuter. Many passengers say the lack of originating services results in long waiting lists and reduced berth allocations for Salem-bound travellers.