Despite Divisional HQ status, Salem Junction lacks key pit line facility

SALEM: Railway activists and passengers are intensifying their demand for a dedicated pit line at Salem Junction, arguing that despite its status as a divisional headquarters under Southern Railway, the station continues to function largely as a transit hub without originating long-distance trains.
The absence of crucial infrastructure forces residents to depend on passing trains with limited seat quotas, severely affecting travel convenience and regional connectivity.
A pit line is a railway track equipped with an inspection pit beneath it, enabling maintenance staff to carry out mandatory safety checks and primary maintenance of coaches before a train commences its journey. Indian Railways norms require such inspections, including examination of brake systems, undergear, wheels and other mechanical components before certifying a train fit for departure. Without a pit line and associated coaching depot facilities, a station cannot function as a full-fledged originating or terminal junction.
Passengers point out that while several major junctions have seen pit lines constructed, expanded or upgraded in recent years, Salem does not have a dedicated pit line facility.
"If Salem had a pit line, new trains could start from here. Instead, we have to rely on trains coming from other cities, and seat availability is always limited," said a regular commuter. Many passengers say the lack of originating services results in long waiting lists and reduced berth allocations for Salem-bound travellers.
Salem MP TM Selvaganapathy said the demand for a pit line has been pending for several years. "Pit lines for Salem are a long-standing demand. Despite Salem Division being one of the highest-revenue-generating divisions under Southern Railway, upgradation and other facilities have not been provided. I have raised this issue in Parliament and with railway authorities, but no action followed," he said. He added that potential locations, including the Shevapet Market station, have been suggested for setting up the facility.
Currently, the only train that originates and terminates in Salem is the Chennai Egmore-Salem Superfast Express (22153/22154). However, railway sources clarified that this service operates under a Rake Sharing Arrangement with the Mumbai CSMT-Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail (22157/22158), meaning the same set of coaches is used for both services. As part of this operational arrangement, safety checks are conducted to enable the rake to return, making this an exception rather than a reflection of full-fledged originating infrastructure at Salem.
Railway authorities in the Salem Division acknowledged that a pit line for Salem Junction is under consideration. "The proposal is on the table and planned by the division, but there are certain infrastructural gaps and technical issues that must first be addressed," an official said. "After necessary approvals, work for setting up a pit line at Salem Junction can begin," the official added.