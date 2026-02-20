Despite friction, DMK–Congress alliance set to hold firm ahead of Assembly elections

Despite the purported strain in ties between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress, the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) appears to be in a dominant position in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The alliance expanded further with the entry of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), which formally joined it on Thursday. The DMDK had been part of the AIADMK-led alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Chief Minister MK Stalin and expressed his wish that Stalin will return to power. His follower and the legislator representing Usilampatti P Ayyappan predicted that Stalin would win the upcoming elections and return to power.

The SPA currently comprises the DMK, the Congress, the two Communist parties, VCK, IUML, MDMK, and the DMDK.

Meanwhile, the Congress has been kept waiting by the DMK for seat-sharing talks. Girish Chodankar, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Tamil Nadu, on Friday said the party has been waiting for the DMK to take the initiative to begin discussions.

"We've been waiting for 78 days now. We formed the committee for talks in November. It's February now. We're hoping against hope," he told The New Indian Express.

However, DMK MP Kanimozhi, responding to queries from mediapersons, said that the DMK–Congress alliance has endured several ups and downs over the years and there is no possibility of any change, putting to rest doubts about the alliance's continuity.

According to reports, seat-sharing talks are expected to commence on February 22. The Congress, which contested 25 seats and won 18 in 2021, is likely to seek a higher number of seats this time.