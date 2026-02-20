DMDK joins DMK alliance, may get one Rajya Sabha, six MLA seats

CHENNAI: Putting an end to weeks of political speculation, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Thursday formally joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) after being assured of one Rajya Sabha seat and six Assembly seats.

The development comes a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that biennial elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats, including six from Tamil Nadu, will be held on March 16. Of the six outgoing members from the state, four belong to the DMK — Tiruchi Siva, N R Elango, Andhiyur Siva, and Dr Kanimozhi N V N Somu.

Sources in the DMK said the party had already committed one Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress and has now offered one to the DMDK.

“The six constituencies to be allotted to the DMDK will be finalised by a committee to be formed by the DMK leadership. The alliance was sealed only after the number of seats was confirmed and accepted by both the sides,” a senior DMK leader told TNIE.