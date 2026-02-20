DMK allies welcome DMDK; Opposition calls it betrayal

CHENNAI: The DMDK’s decision to finally join the DMK alliance after prolonged deliberations with both the NDA and the DMK fronts sparked expected reaction from both the camps on Thursday. While the BJP called it a betrayal and said the “soul of Vijayakanth will not forgive” DMDK for forging ties with the DMK, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai congratulated (DMDK general secretary) Premalatha Vijayakanth and DMDK executives for taking a “great decision”.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said joining any alliance was the prerogative of a party’s leadership and declined to comment on the development.

Alluding to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s remark of 2016 on DMK-DMDK alliance that “fruit is ripening and when it will fall into the milk is yet to be decided”, Premalatha Vijayakanth on Thursday said “the fruit has finally fallen into honey-laced milk”.

AIADMK MLA OS Manian, however, pointed to Karunanidhi’s another famous quote and said, “Both milk and poison are white. We will have to wait and see whether the fruit has fallen into milk or poison.”

Tamil Nadu BJP, in a post on its official X account, said Vijayakant never aligned with the “anti-Tamil” DMK-Congress combine during his lifetime and said that the movement he founded now allied with “evil forces”.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said it was unfortunate that the “Captain’s cadres have been taken to a sinking ship.” She said Vijayakant stood for honesty in politics and the safety of women and people, and described DMDK’s decision to join the DMK-led front as worrying.