DMK leaders go casual; ditch veshti and podium speeches to connect with Gen Z

CHENNAI: The iconic white shirt and veshti, the trademark of Tamil Nadu politics, is momentarily being swapped for casuals as DMK leaders attempt to bridge the generational gap.

Following Chief Minister MK Stalin’s ‘Vibe with Stalin’ initiative, the party’s youth outreach strategy is evolving from unidirectional stage speeches to casual engagement with the youth and working professionals.

Leading this shift are senior functionaries who have launched personalised outreach programmes, most notably Kanchipuram MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan “Chill with CVMP” and Assembly speaker M Appavu’s ‘Talk with Appavu’.

According to DMK functionaries, these initiatives aim to dismantle the traditional barrier between the podium and the public, creating spaces where the party’s ideology and politics intersect with pop culture and personal aspirations.

The DMK president’s Vibe with MKS initiative was a catalyst for the shift, where he began with casual discussions with prominent young sportspersons. Sources close to the CM pointed out the move was designed to hear voices unfiltered, unlike the stiff nature of orchestrated interactive sessions.

“The youths who were part of the event had no qualms. They asked genuine questions and expressed their concerns with regards to sports,” a source said. “They expressed their interest for technical and software programming courses at nominal fees, since private alternatives were expensive for those looking to upskill in the middle of their career,” the source told TNIE.

Taking a leaf from the CM’s book, MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan launched ‘Chill with CVMP’. Speaking to TNIE, Ezhilarasan explained that while the format feels modern, the intent is deeply rooted in the party’s history. “Dialogue with the youth is not new to the Dravidian movement. We have always interacted with youngsters, even 20 years ago. The difference now is visibility,” he said.