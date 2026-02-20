Four special teams probing murder of unidentified woman in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Four special teams are investigating the alleged murder of an unknown young woman whose partially burnt body was found behind the campus of an engineering college near Vattamalaipalayam in Coimbatore city.

The deceased, aged between 25 and 30, is suspected to have been beaten up and set on fire, said a police source.

The body which was found in a supine position inside thorny bushes in a vacant plot had injuries on the forehead and back. No fire burns were found on her back. As the earrings were intact on the body, police concluded it was not a murder for gain.

The Thudiyalur police was alerted on the body on Wednesday afternoon by the Chinnavedampatti VAO G Pandi. It has registered a case under BNSS Section 194 (suspicious death).

The body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

A senior police officer indicated that they are close to identifying the identity of the deceased. He assured that they will reveal it once their preliminary investigation is completed.