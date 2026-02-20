Geetha Jeevan clarifies Rs 2,000 KMUT summer package remarks were misreported

CHENNAI: Following reports that Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan had announced in the Assembly that a Rs 2,000 special summer package would be disbursed every year to women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme, the minister said her remarks were taken out of context.

During the debate, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the one-time Rs 2,000 summer package was announced as DMK is facing “election heat” and questioned why similar assistance had not been provided in previous years.

He also took exception to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s claim that the opposition was attempting to stop the scheme, asking how it could be blocked when AIADMK has promised to provide Rs 2,000 if voted to power.

Responding to the remarks, the minister said the summer assistance was a new initiative and made certain remarks on the floor of the House.

Subsequently, a few television channels reported that the Rs 2,000 summer package would be given every year. However, speaking to TNIE, Geetha Jeevan said her comments had been misunderstood and that the portion had been expunged from the Assembly records.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had said the amount was released in advance and claimed there were attempts to block the scheme ahead of the elections.