Rear windshield of TNSTC bus broken due to overcrowding in Chengalpattu

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed near Madhurantakam in Chengalpattu district on Thursday morning after the rear windshield of a government bus was damaged allegedly due to overcrowding.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at the Lower Athivakkam bus stop when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Villupuram Kottam) bus operating between Madhurantakam and Orathi via Acharapakkam stopped to pick up passengers. The bus was already packed with students and residents from Orathi and nearby villages.

As more passengers boarded, the passengers inside allegedly pushed against the rear glass, causing it to shatter.

When contacted, a Madhurantakam transport depot official said the glass was broken from inside due to excessive crowding and admitted that bus frequency on the route was low on Thursday. “We have lodged a complaint with the police,” the official said, while denying claims that the bus had skipped the stop.

The Orathi police rushed to the spot and began an inquiry. Senior Police sources said CCTV footage and inquiries have not established that stones were thrown by students. The transport department has filed a general complaint. Further investigation is under way.