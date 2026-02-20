Tethered drones to watch over elephants near Madukkarai forest railway tracks

COIMBATORE: Following the success of AI-based cameras in preventing elephant deaths on railway tracks over the past two years, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, with support from the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation (TNUAVC), has now deployed tethered drones that will function round-the-clock to prevent elephants from approaching the railway tracks in Madukkarai Forest Range.

TNUAVC has installed three tethered drones, two atop the forest department's watchtower and one on the ACC building, with a dedicated power connection. Of these, two drones monitor railway line B and one covers railway line A passing through the forest stretch.

The drones will operate 24 hours a day, with each drone given a half-hour break once every four hours. During the rest period of one drone, the other two will continue surveillance.

The drones also have battery backup and are also connected to generators, enabling them to function for up to six hours without interruption in case of power failures.

Each tethered drone is equipped with a thermal camera capable of 360-degree rotation and can detect elephant movement up to two kilometres away. The monitored area has been categorised into red, orange and green zones based on elephant proximity to the tracks.