Tiger count in Nilgiris forests doubles in seven years

NILGIRIS: The tiger population in the Nilgiris Forest Division has nearly doubled over the past seven years, increasing from 34 in 2018 to more than 63 in 2024, sources in the forest department said.

Officials said the actual number could be higher, as several tiger cubs born in the past year have been captured in camera trap images but are yet to be fully accounted for in the estimation.

Officials described the rise as a positive sign, indicating a healthy habitat and strong prey base, despite the Nilgiris being a forest division and not a notified tiger reserve.

Forest authorities attribute the significant growth to intensified protection measures, systematic foot patrols and strict enforcement against poaching - particularly of herbivores that form the primary prey base for the big cats.

According to official data, 42.9% of the estimated numbers comprises existing tigers while 52.1% are new individuals. The male and female population is almost equal at about 36.5% each, while the remaining 27% are cubs whose sex has not yet been confirmed.

Sustained field efforts have played a crucial role in the increase. The division has 63 forest beats, and around 120 frontline staff patrol nearly 50,000 hectares of forest area. Foot patrols are monitored using the M-STrIPES application, enabling real-time tracking of field movements and strengthening on-ground protection.