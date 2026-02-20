TN Assembly sees heated debate as Nainar calls RSS 'pure'; sparks objection over Gandhi assassination links

CHENNAI: A sharp exchange broke out in the Assembly on Thursday after BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a “pure” and patriotic organisation.

Participating in the debate, Nagenthran said RSS was a century-old movement rooted in nationalism and could not be faulted. He also noted that while Tamil Nadu had once witnessed calls for a separate nation, such demands were later withdrawn as they were not appropriate, emphasising that India stood for “unity in diversity”.

His remarks drew immediate objections from treasury benches. Natural Resources Minister S Regupathi questioned whether RSS could be termed “pure”, referring to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and stating that the organisation had been linked to the conspiracy, a claim he described as widely known. Responding to the criticism, Nagenthran said it would be unfair to blame an entire organisation for the actions of an individual.

Congress leader K Selvaperunthagai countered by stating that during the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, RSS had written to the British authorities stating it would not participate in the movement, a claim he said was documented in books he was willing to share.

HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu further questioned BJP’s position on Savarkar, who was named as an accused in the Gandhi assassination case, asking how RSS reconciled its stance.