TN CM Stalin to commission Udangudi thermal power plant

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to inaugurate the first 660 MW unit of the 1,320 MW Udangudi supercritical thermal power plant by the end of this week, according to official sources. The project is now in the final stage and preparations are under way for the formal launch.

The project is expected to improve the state’s power supply once both units become fully operational. Officials said the plant will play a key role in meeting the state’s growing electricity demand.

Speaking to TNIE, M Govinda Rao, MD of Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL), said most of the major technical works have been completed.

“Important works, including boiler works and turbine testing, have been carried out. The formal inauguration schedule is yet to be finalised. An official announcement will be made soon,” he said.

Another senior official said the first 660 MW unit was synchronised with the grid in September, marking a major milestone towards starting power generation. At present, the unit is generating around 300 MW of electricity on a regular basis as part of trial operations.

The official admitted that the project had faced several hurdles in the past. There were delays in the main plant works and in the construction of the coal jetty. In addition, court cases and the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down the progress. The official said TNPGCL took steps to improve manpower deployment and speed up the remaining works.

The thermal power project, with two 660 MW units, is being executed by BHEL.