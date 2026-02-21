1,300 renal patients avail of free dialysis at Tiruchy MGMGH every month

TIRUCHY: Following a major scale-up of renal services for the past seven to eight years, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) now provides around 1,300 free hemodialysis sessions every month to nearly 200 End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients across delta districts. Dialysis capacity has expanded from a single machine in 2005 to 30 in 2026, enabling about 50 round-the-clock sessions daily, significantly reducing waiting time and dependence on private hospitals.

All dialysis procedures and high-cost medicines are covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. “A decade ago, we had just one or two machines. Today, long-term maintenance dialysis is routinely provided within the government system, on par with private hospitals,” said Dr M Seenivasan. He added that a state nutrition initiative launched in July 2025 now provides dialysis patients daily protein supplements like milk, sundal, eggs and low-potassium biscuits.

Doctors said dialysis alone is not the measure of success. “Patients must return to work, support their families and live with dignity,” they said, citing the case of a 25-year-old man from Tiruchy who resumed employment within months of receiving a kidney transplant.