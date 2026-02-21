1,300 renal patients avail of free dialysis at Tiruchy MGMGH every month

TIRUCHY: Following a major scale-up of renal services for the past seven to eight years, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) now provides around 1,300 free hemodialysis sessions every month to nearly 200 End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients across delta districts. Dialysis capacity has expanded from a single machine in 2005 to 30 in 2026, enabling about 50 round-the-clock sessions daily, significantly reducing waiting time and dependence on private hospitals.
All dialysis procedures and high-cost medicines are covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. “A decade ago, we had just one or two machines. Today, long-term maintenance dialysis is routinely provided within the government system, on par with private hospitals,” said Dr M Seenivasan. He added that a state nutrition initiative launched in July 2025 now provides dialysis patients daily protein supplements like milk, sundal, eggs and low-potassium biscuits.
Doctors said dialysis alone is not the measure of success. “Patients must return to work, support their families and live with dignity,” they said, citing the case of a 25-year-old man from Tiruchy who resumed employment within months of receiving a kidney transplant.
The strengthened dialysis programme has paved way for transplantation. Patients are encouraged to register with TRANSTAN for deceased-donor kidneys. Dean S Kumaravel said MGMGH performed its first kidney transplant in July 2021 and completed its 50th this February.
Post-transplant medicines are also provided by the state. Doctors cited multiple recoveries, including a woman treated for cervical cancer while on dialysis who later received a deceased-donor kidney and has remained stable for two years. Beyond routine dialysis, MGMGH offers emergency hemodialysis for snakebite, poisoning and obstetric complications, along with advanced therapies such as Sustained Low-Efficiency Dialysis (SLED) and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT). Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), also known as home dialysis, is provided, with supplies delivered to patients’ homes under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.