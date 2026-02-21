3,500 driving licenses suspended between Jan 2025-26 in Tiruchy, phone users top violators

A transport department official said that licence suspension was increasingly being used as a preventive measure against repeat offenders. “Drivers involved in serious violations are now being identified through digital challans, ANPR camera footage and court records.”

A senior traffic police officer said enforcement priorities were aligned with accident patterns. “Mobile phone use, drunken driving and signal jumping consistently feature in fatal crash investigations. Licence suspension is intended to act as a deterrent and temporarily remove high-risk drivers from the road,” the officer said, adding that many motorists were unaware that using headsets while driving is also treated as a violation.

P Ayyarappan, a road safety activist, said violations such as wrong-side driving were often underreported due to inadequate road infrastructure. “At several junctions, lane markings are either faded or unclear. For instance, at the Kalaignar Arivalayam signal, the markings are barely visible, leading to confusion and frequent violations,” he said. He added that helmet enforcement also needed to be strengthened, noting that riders without helmets were still commonly seen even on arterial roads.