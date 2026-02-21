Be proactive in fighting attacks on DMK: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to party's IT wing cadre

CHENNAI: Citing attempts by rival parties to create division among allies and friendly forces, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged the party’s IT wing functionaries to remain vigilant and counter misinformation. He also asked the functionaries to make clear the party’s political agenda online rather than remaining on the defensive.

Alleging that opponents are attempting to create unrest in the state through misinformation, Stalin termed fake news as the primary challenge before the cadre. He accused right-wing networks of operating numerous fake social media accounts to spread misinformation. “We must not fall prey to such malicious designs,” he said.

Stalin expressed confidence that the upcoming Assembly election would deliver another clean sweep. “For 75 years, the DMK has remained a firebrand movement in Tamil Nadu, and you are its firewall,” he told the cadre, adding DMK is perhaps the only political movement in India to deploy digital agents at the booth level.

“Trending hashtags alone is not the goal; setting the agenda is,” he added.