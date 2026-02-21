Chennai-based NGO demands census of kids in resettlement colonies

CHENNAI: IRCDUC, an NGO, has released a docudrama highlighting the educational challenges faced by children living in resettlement camps and has urged the state government to immediately conduct a socio-economic and demographic census of all resettled children under 18 years of age in Perumbakkam, Chemmancheri, and Kannagi Nagar.

A study conducted by IRCDUC in January 2025 among 770 students in the Perumbakkam resettlement site found long commutes are common. About 55% of children travel 5-10 km one-way to attend school, while 16% commute 11-15 km and 14% travel 16-20 km. Another 7% travel 21-25 km, and 8% commute more than 26 km daily. The organisation noted such extended travel distances could adversely impact attendance, safety, and learning outcomes.

The docudrama points out that many families who once lived and worked in the city have been relocated to peripheral areas such as Kannagi Nagar, Perumbakkam, and Chemmancheri, where access to adequate educational infrastructure remains limited. Though some schools and colleges cater to resettled students, they are insufficient to meet the needs of the growing population.

Vanessa Peter, founder of IRCDUC, said, “During the study, we found it is not only out-of-school children who lack proper documentation, but even many school-going students do not have essential documents, especially community certificates. The state government must conduct a socio-economic and demographic survey of children in all resettlement sites in and around Chennai to identify and address issues related to adequate schooling and access to essential documents.”