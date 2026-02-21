Coimbatore plans major sewerage, 24x7 water supply expansion

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure roadmap focusing on underground sewerage upgrades and round-the-clock drinking water supply, with projects worth over Rs 2,800 crore lined up in the 2026-27 budget.

The new sewerage lines and sewage treatment plants (STPS) are set to take up discharge from over 2 lakh homes.

City officials said underground drainage (UGD) facilities have existed in parts of Coimbatore even before 1966, benefiting around 1.11 lakh households. At present, STPs are functioning at Ukkadam, Nanjundapuram and Ondipudur. To ensure optimal utilisation of the Ondipudur STP, UGD works are being extended to cover 23,066 additional houses in the Ondipudur area. About 96% of the work has been completed.

In the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project, sewerage connections have been provided to 41,318 households through the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), with works fully completed. The upgraded system was inaugurated on February 5 by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

A new STP has also been established at Vellalore, where nearly 10,000 homes are already connected, with expansion underway.