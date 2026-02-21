Coimbatore plans major sewerage, 24x7 water supply expansion

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure roadmap focusing on underground sewerage upgrades and round-the-clock drinking water supply, with projects worth over Rs 2,800 crore lined up in the 2026-27 budget.
The new sewerage lines and sewage treatment plants (STPS) are set to take up discharge from over 2 lakh homes.
City officials said underground drainage (UGD) facilities have existed in parts of Coimbatore even before 1966, benefiting around 1.11 lakh households. At present, STPs are functioning at Ukkadam, Nanjundapuram and Ondipudur. To ensure optimal utilisation of the Ondipudur STP, UGD works are being extended to cover 23,066 additional houses in the Ondipudur area. About 96% of the work has been completed.
In the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project, sewerage connections have been provided to 41,318 households through the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), with works fully completed. The upgraded system was inaugurated on February 5 by Chief Minister MK Stalin.
A new STP has also been established at Vellalore, where nearly 10,000 homes are already connected, with expansion underway.
Further, in Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Vellakinaru, Chinnavedampatti and parts of Saravanampatti, three new STPs are being developed to serve 83,635 households. Around 55% of the UGD work has been completed in these areas.
In Kalapatti, Vilankurichi and additional parts of Saravanampatti, plans are being drawn up to lay 350 km of sewer pipelines and install 15,777 manholes, benefiting an estimated 33,637 households at a projected cost of Rs 750 cr.
Recognising the ageing nature of older systems, a field study revealed that nearly 900 km of main and distribution sewer pipelines require rehabilitation. A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared at an estimated Rs 850 cr for restoration works.
Meanwhile, under the Centre's Jal Hi Amrit (JHA) initiative, proposals worth Rs 4.11 cr have been submitted to upgrade STPs operating since 2011, following quality certification by a central government team.
On the drinking water front, the Corporation is nearing completion of its 24x7 water supply project across 58 wards, covering 1,872 km of pipelines and benefiting 1.5 lakh households at a cost of Rs 646.71 cr. Currently, 1.15 lakh connections receive a regular supply round the clock.
Additionally, a Rs 1,200-crore DPR is under preparation to extend 24x7 supply to nearly two lakh more residences, including newly added areas, through pipeline replacement and construction of overhead tanks. Civic officials say these projects mark a transformative phase for Coimbatore, promising improved sanitation, reliable water access and a healthier urban future.