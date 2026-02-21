Madras HC dismisses PMK founder Ramadoss' plea to defer polls, freeze 'Mango' symbol

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed writ petitions filed by PMK founder S Ramadoss seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to freeze the party’s “Mango” symbol and defer the announcement of elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until he is recognised as the party president.

Ramadoss had sought to quash the ECI order recognising Anbumani Ramadoss as PMK president and to recognise him instead, along with the office-bearers appointed by him. Pending such recognition, he also sought postponement of the election notification in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In a separate petition, he prayed for freezing the PMK’s electoral symbol, “Mango”, until the leadership dispute is adjudicated in a civil suit pending before a court in Chennai.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan heard the matter. Senior counsel appearing for Ramadoss submitted that a civil suit had already been filed seeking a declaration that he is the party president and alleged that Anbumani had taken control of the party. Counsel for the ECI contended that in view of the pending civil proceedings and the nature of the intra-party dispute, the commission could not interfere in the internal affairs of a registered but unrecognised political party or freeze its symbol.

Observing that when a civil suit on the same subject is pending, writ jurisdiction cannot be invoked simultaneously, the court held that the petitions were not maintainable and dismissed them. The court, however, said the petitioner was at liberty to pursue remedies before the civil court and approach the ECI depending on the outcome of the suit.