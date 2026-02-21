Madras HC: Dispose of ECR building violation appeals by May 31

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the authorities to complete the hearing and disposal of pending appeals relating to construction violations on ECR by May 31.

Passing orders on a batch of writ petitions concerning properties in Neelankarai, Injambakkam, Sholinganallur and Uthandi, a Division Bench of Justice Anita Sumanth and Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar recorded that 798 properties had been identified for violations or deviations in construction. Of these, 440 notices had filed appeals or revision petitions, while 84 appeals have been disposed of so far. The order copy said the officer who heard the appeals and revisions in October 2024 had since retired without passing orders. Taking note of the delay, the bench directed S Kanchanamala, chief planner (road transport), CMDA, presently on deputation as additional secretary (technical) in the Housing and Urban Development Department, to hear the pending appeals and revisions.

The petitioners who have filed appeals or revisions may appear before the authority between February 23 and March 30 between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm on any working day. The order itself shall be treated as notice of hearing and no fresh notice need be issued, the court said.

The bench directed that the parties be granted personal hearing and reasoned that speaking orders be passed in accordance with law. If petitioners fail to appear, the authority is at liberty to pass orders based on available records. The court also clarified that those who have not filed appeals or revision petitions are liable to be proceeded in accordance with law.