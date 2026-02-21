Madurai Bench of Madras HC asks police to probe idol theft complaint in Karur temple

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed the Karur police to conduct proper investigation into a complaint lodged alleging theft of the Murugan idol in Bala Dhandayuthapani temple at Thogaimalai.

A bench of justices GR Swaminathan and R Kalaimathi gave the direction while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by V Sangilimuthu of Thogaimalai seeking investigation into his complaint.

Sangilimuthu stated that balalayam for the temple was conducted in 2022 and the idol was removed. The consecration was held in November 2025. However, claiming that the idol was damaged during the interregnum, a non-hereditary trustee of the temple illegally removed the moolavar idol and replaced it with a new idol for the consecration.

The executive officer lodged a complaint before the jurisdictional police and the old idol was later found in a water body situated in the temple, following which the police closed the complaint without registering an FIR.

Stating that valuable gems and ornaments were kept underneath the idols and that police ought to have registered an FIR, petitioner moved the court.

Hearing the plea, the judges observed that removal of an item without proper consent also amounts to theft and is a cognizable offence. They directed the fit person to lodge a fresh complaint with further directions to the police to register an FIR and conduct a proper inquiry.