OPS warms up to DMK, says party will win

CHENNAI: Hinting at the possibility of joining hands with the DMK, former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Friday said that the incumbent DMK government has a good chance of being voted back to power due to its achievements in the last five years.

After the concluding session of the 16th Assembly, Panneerselvam, who quit the NDA recently, called on Chief Minister MK Stalin in his chamber and greeted him for completing the term successfully. When asked by reporters later as to whether he intended to join the DMK, Panneerselvam simply said, “be patient”.

Panneerselvam’s statement comes months after his supporters — Manoj Pandian, JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam, A Subburathinam and many others — deserted him, citing his delay in taking a decision on the alliance issue. Veteran politician Panruti S Ramachandran, who was with the OPS camp till recently, had launched his own political party also citing Panneerselvam’s indecisiveness.

Whether Panneerselvam will formally join DMK or have electoral alliance with it to get a few seats is not clear as his legal fight to lay claims to the AIADMK is still on.