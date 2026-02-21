Passengers want traffic police to regulate bus movement at Gandhipuram town bus stand in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Passengers have requested the police department to take steps to curb frequent bus accidents at the Gandhipuram town bus stand by deploying traffic police. Considering the welfare of bus passengers, they have raised this demand with the police.

A bus passenger, V Naveenkumar, in the city told TNIE that in recent months, private and government buses have collided often at the town bus stand entrance after drivers attempt to overtake one another to enter.

"Some private bus drivers often cause accidents by trying to overtake stationary buses to pick up more passengers. Their careless driving causes accidents, and innocent people suffer. Recently, a college girl student was killed when a government bus, after losing control, rammed into the bus stand," he said.

Another passenger, P Balasaravanan, told TNIE that despite a police check post at the bus stand, police personnel focus only on maintaining law and order.