Ramzan sahur in Tiruchy a blend of food, communal harmony

TIRUCHY: As Ramzan unfolds, Tiruchy’s foodscape settles into a quiet, collective rhythm of care. Across the city, more restaurants are now rolling out special iftar spreads and pre-dawn sahur menus, while some have introduced subscription-based meal plans for regular patrons observing the fast. A few eateries also offer takeaway-only sahur meals, catering to students and working professionals navigating early mornings. Residents say the shift over the past few years has been significant.

Mohammed Misbah of Cantonment recalled that sahur options were once scarce. “Three years ago, there were very limited choices in the morning, and even iftar menus were modest. Today, there is a long list to choose from,” he said. Middle Eastern offerings such as shawarma platters, grilled kebabs and mandi rice have become commonplace, served comfortably alongside Hyderabadi favourites like dum biriyani and haleem. Local staples such as ghee rice also find takers, especially among families.

Local food influencer Suresh Kumar, too, observed that Ramzan menus were no longer restricted to a handful of restaurants. “There is a clear increase in eateries planning curated iftar combos. It’s not just about dine-in anymore - many families prefer to take food home and we have iftar buffet starting from Rs 150,” he said. He added that street food culture had also grown during the season, driven by affordability and accessibility.