Ramzan sahur in Tiruchy a blend of food, communal harmony

TIRUCHY: As Ramzan unfolds, Tiruchy’s foodscape settles into a quiet, collective rhythm of care. Across the city, more restaurants are now rolling out special iftar spreads and pre-dawn sahur menus, while some have introduced subscription-based meal plans for regular patrons observing the fast. A few eateries also offer takeaway-only sahur meals, catering to students and working professionals navigating early mornings. Residents say the shift over the past few years has been significant.
Mohammed Misbah of Cantonment recalled that sahur options were once scarce. “Three years ago, there were very limited choices in the morning, and even iftar menus were modest. Today, there is a long list to choose from,” he said. Middle Eastern offerings such as shawarma platters, grilled kebabs and mandi rice have become commonplace, served comfortably alongside Hyderabadi favourites like dum biriyani and haleem. Local staples such as ghee rice also find takers, especially among families.
Local food influencer Suresh Kumar, too, observed that Ramzan menus were no longer restricted to a handful of restaurants. “There is a clear increase in eateries planning curated iftar combos. It’s not just about dine-in anymore - many families prefer to take food home and we have iftar buffet starting from Rs 150,” he said. He added that street food culture had also grown during the season, driven by affordability and accessibility.
The trend is particularly visible in neighbourhoods such as Palakkarai and Sangiliyandapuram, where temporary stalls and food carts selling Arabic-influenced snacks, fried chicken, grilled items and desserts draw steady evening crowds. Vendors say footfall peaks just before iftar, turning narrow streets into informal food corridors. Mohammed Hakkim, founder of KMS Hakkim Biryani, said Tiruchy has emerged a strong market for Ramzan-specific food. “Arabic desserts like kunafa, baklava and basbousa have a big audience now. Crispy chicken items and Arabic street food are doing well, and biriyani remains a constant,” he told.
Hyderabadi-style chicken and mutton haleem see particularly strong demand this season, he added. Hakkim, however, urged moderation. “After a day-long fast, people should be mindful of what they eat. Overly oily and crispy food may not be ideal, and healthier options should also be encouraged,” he said. While iftar menus generally range from Rs 150 to Rs 400, covering basic meal options, buffet spreads and packed meal boxes, restaurant owners in the city say there are costlier options too. Away from the commercial buzz, a quieter act of generosity unfolds before dawn in Khajamalai. Mydeen Abdul Khadar of J K Nagar, an Arabic tutor, prepares free sahur meals daily for over 200 pursuing their studies in agriculture, government and private colleges. His Hindu neighbours chip in, providing him with space and other assistance.
The initiative, which began during the Covid-19 pandemic, is into its seventh uninterrupted year. Meals costing about a total of Rs 14,000 are cooked through the night, packed before dawn and distributed between 4 am and 5 am, funded entirely through donations from well-wishers. Each day, one of six simple menus is prepared, including ghee rice, vegetable biriyani, tomato rice, plain biriyani and paruppu sadham, served along with accompaniments.
“We focus on students from economically weaker backgrounds. Many students skip sahur and eat only iftar,” Abdul said, crediting the idea to his mother M Fatima. “What began during the pandemic has now become a yearly practice,” he added. Khadar’s neighbour, K Rajeshwari (55), who offered her space for carrying out the cooking, said the decision came naturally. “They are helping students who are struggling. We wanted to support that effort in whatever way we could,” she said, adding that other neighbours help with the cooking.