Rs 782 crore audit objections unresolved in Tamil Nadu for years, says CAG

CHENNAI: Gaps in internal audit capacity and persistent staff shortage have weakened oversight in Tamil Nadu’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) administration, leaving audit objections involving Rs 782.52 crore unresolved, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said in a report tabled in the state Assembly on Friday.

The report flagged the absence of a dedicated internal audit wing for GST. Since June 2019, audit functions have been handled by the Review, Appeal and Legacy Section, an arrangement the CAG said was inadequate given the scale and complexity of GST administration. The department attributed the mounting backlog to shortages of assistant commissioners and support staff.

In 2022–23, 269 of 272 eligible offices were scheduled for internal audit, but only 125 were covered, less than half the planned workload, despite the deployment of 45 audit parties. Vacancies in supervisory and support posts significantly curtailed audit coverage and follow-up, the report noted.

Several audit objections have remained pending for over a decade, some dating back to periods prior to 2012–13. The CAG cautioned that statutory time limits for reopening assessments and issuing demand notices could render recoveries legally untenable if delays persist. It called for urgent, time-bound measures to clear long-pending objections and strengthen internal controls.