Schoolkids seen delivering laptops to colleges in Dindigul; probe on

MADURAI: The school education department has launched an inquiry after a video purportedly showing school students engaged in delivering free laptops to government colleges in Dindigul surfaced on social media.

According to sources, residents noticed a few school students in uniform standing in an open van that came out from the MV Muthiah Government Arts College for Women on Monday. Following this, the residents entered the premises and found that free laptops were stored there. They alleged that school students were being used as couriers to deliver the laptops to colleges.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Education Officer (Dindigul) P Usha said, "Engaging school students in any physical labour is inappropriate. An inquiry was ordered, and officials from the department visited the MV Muthiah Government Arts College. However, college authorities denied the allegations, and they couldn't identify the vehicle used for the purpose."

"We have sought help from the police to trace the van using its registration number. Once the investigation concludes, suitable action will be taken based on the findings," Usha added.